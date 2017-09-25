New video shows suspect slugging Huntington Beach officer before fatal shooting

A new bystander video of a fatal police shooting at a Huntington Beach convenience store shows the suspect approaching the officer aggressively and then throwing at least one punch before the pair begin to wrestle and the lawman resorts to lethal force.
The 96-second video, which appears to have been shot from inside a car outside a 7-Eleven, surfaced over the weekend and was posted to Twitter. The video shows a young man with long, dark hair moving quickly toward an officer who has a weapon drawn and pointed at the young man’s chest.
The weapon — which police said was a Taser stun gun — does little to deter the suspect’s advance. As the officer continues to hold the weapon in his right hand, he backpedals rapidly and speaks into a radio he holds with his left hand.
The video then shows the suspect reaching out and punching the officer at least once before the officer attempts to throw a headlock on the man.
In the new video – and in a previous video released on Friday afternoon that also contains graphic content – the pair fall to the ground wrestling. As the men grapple, the suspect pulls an object from the officer’s utility belt — possibly a magazine of ammunition. The officer then pushes away from the suspect and begins firing.
Both videos capture the sound of six gunshots fired in close succession and the officer yelling, “Get down.” After a final, seventh gunshot, the man collapses to the ground. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
The Orange County Coroner has not released the man’s identity.
The deadly encounter occurred about 9:30 a.m. Friday, when the officer contacted the man at the 7-Eleven at 6012 Edinger Ave. and the two got into an altercation, said police spokeswoman Officer Angie Bennett.
Police Chief Robert Handy told reporters at the shooting scene Friday evening that the man wouldn’t obey any of the officer’s commands. As the incident escalated and became violent, the officer used his Taser, but it wasn’t effective, Handy said.
There have been seven shootings by Huntington Beach police in 2017. Earlier this month, two Huntington Beach police officers were injured by their own gunfire as they confronted a knife-wielding man.
The shooting comes at a time of tension within the city’s police department. Last month, the officers’ union announced that its members had overwhelmingly approved a no-confidence vote in the police chief. Handy, who has lead the department since 2013, began equipping officers with body cameras last year, despite opposition from members of the police union board.
