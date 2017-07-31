Triple-digit heat, humid conditions and possible thunderstorms to plague Southern California this week

Scorching heat, muggy conditions and the possibility of thunderstorms will return to Southern California, making this week uncomfortable and sticky.

With triple-digit temperatures on the forecast for much of the interior valleys, mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Monday. Temperatures could reach 109 degrees in the Antelope Valley and 106 degrees in the valleys.

“High temperatures will [be] quite high today with some heat risk issues today and Tuesday,” meteorologist Curt Kaplan said in a weather statement. “Overall, expect humid and hot conditions to continue through much of the week. There will be little relief from the heat overnight away from the coast through much of the week.”

An upper level high pressure system and weak northerly winds could be blamed for the intense heat, the weather service said.

If the heat wasn’t enough to activate sweat glands, forecasters says, a monsoonal flow pattern will bring humid conditions and a slight chance of thunderstorms by Tuesday.

Thunderstorms could rock the San Gabriel and Santa Barbara County mountains, and bring flash flooding to the areas.

In some areas, the increasing cloud cover will be deceiving because the “increased humidity will still lead to significant discomfort.”

The muggy conditions “will likely cause increased risk of heat-related illness,” the weather service said.

