Conrad Hilton, brother of Paris Hilton, arrested on suspicion of violating restraining order

Conrad Hilton, the younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, was arrested in Los Angeles early Saturday morning on suspicion of violating a restraining order, authorities said.

LAPD Officer Jenny Houser said Hilton, 23, was arrested after police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Jupiter Drive in the Hollywood Hills West at 4:50 a.m.

He was still being processed around 10 a.m., Houser said. No other details were immediately available.

Hilton, the namesake great-grandson of the late hotel magnate, has a lengthy history of run-ins with authorities. Last June, he was arrested on the same block on Jupiter Drive on suspicion of violating a restraining order obtained by his ex-girlfriend. Officers found him inside his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Also last year, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail for admitting to using pot, cocaine and synthetic marijuana.

The month before, he turned himself in to Riverside County authorities in connection with an Aug. 23, 2014, incident in which authorities say he led an officer on a high-speed pursuit before crashing his black BMW in Cathedral City.

He was also placed on probation last year after pleading guilty to attacking several flight attendants aboard a British Airways flight from London to Los Angeles in 2014.

