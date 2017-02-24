Sorry, EBay fans. Man who destroyed Trump's Walk of Fame star has returned brass pieces to police

The man who smashed President Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star with a sledgehammer and pickax last year won’t be auctioning off the brass pieces as he had hoped. Instead, he’s returned the metal bits to police, his attorney said.

After destroying the star, James Otis took the TV emblem at its center, as well as some of the letters in Trump’s name and a small piece of the star. Otis said he planned to auction the pieces off to raise cash for women who had accused Trump of assault, as well as a college organization that works to end sexual violence on campuses.

Earlier this week, however, attorney Mieke ter Poorten told The Times that her 53-year-old client had returned the bronze medallions to authorities because auctioning them would be against the law.

On Tuesday, the Beverly Hills resident pleaded no contest to one count of felony vandalism following the Oct. 26, 2016, incident.

In a hearing in Los Angeles, Otis was sentenced to three years’ formal probation and 20 days of work with the California Department of Transportation, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

He also was ordered to pay $3,700 to the Hollywood Historic Trust and $700 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the damage.

“He regrets the destruction of private property,” ter Poorten said.

However the attorney said Otis still disdains Trump and wonders “Why can’t he take responsibility for the consequences for his actions?’”

Otis’ attack on Trump’s star was caught on video and showed him hacking away at the pavement.

Otis, who talked to The Times about his actions, said he spent weeks planning the “nonviolent action.”

He said he was stunned by Trump’s attitude toward women.

“I just sort of had enough with Mr. Trump’s aggressive language toward women and his behavior, his sexual violence with women and against women,” Otis said. “I’ve had personally in my own family four people who have been assaulted or have had sexual violence happen to them. It all became very personal.”

Trump has called such accusations false.

