Motorists aid runaway horse galloping down the shoulder of the 210 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley

Motorists took it on themselves to form a blockade on the 210 Freeway on Sunday when they spotted a horse galloping down the shoulder of the freeway, authorities said.
The horse was spotted shortly after 3 p.m. on the westbound freeway near Osborne Street, in the northeast corner of the San Fernando Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Four vehicles tried to block the animal on the feeway, just west of Osborne Street, so it wouldn't get hit by oncoming traffic, the CHP reported.
Somehow the horse made its way off the freeway at or near Osborne and was last seen galloping down a side street, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.
Los Angeles police had no report of the runaway equine and Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Services could not be reached for comment.