ICE agent gets a year in prison for helping Mexican national gain reentry to U.S.

Garcia-Gutierrez was working for Levon ​​​​Termendzhyan, a reported crime leader in the oil and gas industry, and had traveled to Mexico to negotiate business transactions, according to court documents. When he tried to reenter the U.S. in July 2013, he was detained at Los Angeles International Airport and his passport and green card were confiscated. Still, he was allowed to remain in the country temporarily, pending his criminal case.