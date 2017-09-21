Woman barges into Kardashians' WeHo boutique with gun, returns later with machete

Detectives are searching for a woman who barged into the Kardashians’ clothing boutique in West Hollywood on Thursday and pointed a gun at an employee before returning later wielding a machete.
ABC7 reported that the woman entered Dash with the firearm about 11:30 a.m. She knocked items off a counter and then left the Melrose Avenue store.
Investigators told the station she was possibly mumbling something about Cuba.
Later, the station reported, she returned with a machete, waving it at photographers who had gathered at the shop. She wedged the machete into the doorway and left.
No one was injured.
