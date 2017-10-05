Recovery crew enters Kings River in search of bodies of missing San Diego couple

The Fresno County Sheriff’s search and rescue team began a recovery operation Thursday for the bodies of a San Diego couple believed to have died in August when their car plunged down a steep canyon into the Kings River.

The team is attempting to extract a car submerged in the Horseshoe Bend area of the river about 50 miles east of Fresno to determine if the bodies of Yinan Wang, 31, and his wife, Jie Song, 30, are inside, said Sheriff’s Department spokesman Tony Botti.

“There’s a chance they made an escape,” Botti said, though that possibility was considered unlikely.

Family members reported the couple missing Aug. 11 when they did not return from a road trip to Yosemite and Sequoia national parks.

At the time, Fresno Sheriff’s deputies were already searching for their car after identifying its license plate during a recovery operation for another vehicle that drove off the same bend of Highway 180 in July.

While reviewing TV coverage of the Aug. 8 recovery of two Thai exchange students whose car went through a barrier and came to rest in the river, a deputy spotted a license plate that did not belong to the students’ rental car.

Deputies determined it belonged to a 2012 Ford Focus that had not been reported missing, stolen or involved in an accident.

The day after the missing persons report was filed, the Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol both flew helicopters over the canyon and found what appeared to be wreckage of a submerged white car.

Fresno County Sheriff's Department Rapids in the Kings River near Horseshoe Bend where a Fresno Sheriff's Department search and rescue team was working Thursday to recover the bodies of two motorists. Rapids in the Kings River near Horseshoe Bend where a Fresno Sheriff's Department search and rescue team was working Thursday to recover the bodies of two motorists. (Fresno County Sheriff's Department)

The recovery was delayed by high water in the area of Class 5 rapids, Botti said.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Wang, a Chinese national, has lived in San Diego for about a year. Song lives in China and visited her husband several times a year. The couple has few family members in the United States.

The couple were last in contact with their family Aug. 6 at Crystal Caves in Sequoia National Park, Botti said. They had planned to drive to Fresno that night, stay in a hotel and continue on to Yosemite National Park the next day. They were scheduled to return to San Diego on Aug. 9.

Botti told the Union-Tribune the close proximity of the two crashes appeared to be coincidental.

“We've never thought of this as a trouble spot, at least not that we're aware of,” he said. “That road is really so windy — it’s just as bad before and past that spot.”

CAPTION The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA CAPTION The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA The girlfriend of the gunman who killed 58 people in Las Vegas has broken her silence. Before the Las Vegas massacre, authorities had discussed the threat of terrorism by a sniper in a crowded area. The L.A. City Council voted in February to decriminalize sidewalk vending. Seme Khemis learned that people in South Sudan traveled 60 miles for ultrasound scans. Credits: Getty / Sara Hylton / KTLA CAPTION Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. CAPTION The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION President Trump comments on the cost of the Puerto Rico response after the country was hit by Hurricane Maria. President Trump comments on the cost of the Puerto Rico response after the country was hit by Hurricane Maria.

doug.smith@latimes.com

@LATDoug