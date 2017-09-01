Sacramento Kings' Zach Randolph faces misdemeanor marijuana and resisting arrest charges

The Sacramento Kings’ Zach Randolph was charged this week with marijuana possession and resisting arrest following his arrest last month during a clash between police and a crowd outside the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts.

Randolph, 36, who was originally arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, a felony, is now facing two misdemeanor counts, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court documents filed Thursday.

Los Angeles city prosecutors allege in court documents that the Kings forward was in possession of more than 28.5 grams (about 1 ounce) of marijuana, more than 4 grams of concentrated cannabis or both.

The former All-Star and another man were arrested Aug. 9 after gang officers observed a large crowd of people near 112th Street and Zamora Avenue and tried to disperse them, said Officer Liliana Preciado, spokeswoman for Los Angeles Police Department.

The crowd was drinking, smoking marijuana, playing loud music and blocking the road, she said.

Officers chased the group and detained two men. As they were detaining the men, she said, the crowd became agitated and surrounded the officers.

Additional police and Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded and formed skirmish lines to disperse the growing crowd.

The crowd eventually scattered, but left damage in its wake.

Preciado said five police vehicles and one sheriff’s vehicle were vandalized with smashed windows and slashed tires.

Police impounded two vehicles and recovered two guns and narcotics during the incident.

