Outlaw cannabis grow sites are raided near California state parks

An illegal pot operation was targeted near Saddleback Butte State Park in the Antelope Valley.

California authorities raided illegal cannabis grow sites near a pair of state parks, seizing more than 5,200 plants and 14 firearms.

The state law enforcement action, announced Tuesday, took place near Saddleback Butte State Park in the Antelope Valley and Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park in Allensworth. Among the illegal firearms recovered were three ghost guns and two assault weapons.

“We’re committed to supporting the legal cannabis market in California,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “The illicit market endangers our communities, our environment, and California’s growing legal and safer cannabis industry.”

A series of Times investigations in 2022 found that the 2016 legalization of recreational cannabis caused explosive growth in illegal cultivation and widespread exploitation of workers.

In a news release, the governor’s office said Newsom had directed state agencies to “aggressively target the organized criminal enterprises involved in the illicit cannabis market,” and since January authorities have captured illegal cannabis products worth more than $120 million.

In addition to ending exploitation of workers, authorities said they want to stamp out the use of illegal pesticides and other practices that hurt the environment, including water quality.

Federal authorities have taken similar action to halt illicit cannabis operations affecting parklands.

On Tuesday, the U.S. attorney’s office announced the sentencing of a man for conspiracy to cultivate marijuana in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

Custodio Ibarra Nunez received 10 years in prison and must pay nearly $18,000 in restitution.