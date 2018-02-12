Police investigating report of unprovoked attack on 85-year-old grandmother in Koreatown

Los Angeles police are looking for a man who reportedly attacked an elderly woman in Koreatown, leaving the 85-year-old with a cracked skull and badly bruised face.
In a Facebook post that has been shared thousands of times since Sunday, the woman's granddaughter, Yujin Ko, said her grandmother was on the sidewalk near Olympic Boulevard and Vermont Avenue when she was "struck in her head" by an unknown assailant.
The attack occurred between 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Ko said.
"There seemed to be no motive as he had no relation to her nor did he take any of her belongings," Ko wrote. Photos show the woman with a knot formed on the middle of her forehead and both eyes swollen shut with deep purple bruising. A brown medical wrap is covering the top of her skull, which Ko said was "split open."
"She told me to let this go because she wants to forgive the man that did this but I can not and I am livid," Ko wrote, pleading for witnesses who may have seen the incident to call police.
"In the least, let this be a lesson to everyone living in this area to please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. You can't be too safe," she said.
Police on Monday confirmed they were looking for a man in connection with the incident but had no further details.
