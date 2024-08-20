Terrifying video shows man trying to drag woman into freeway traffic in Pasadena

Video of a violent attack at a Metro station in Pasadena shows a man beating, punching and stomping on a woman before trying to throw her into oncoming traffic on the 210 Freeway. (@PeopleofMetroLA)

A woman was brutally attacked at a Los Angeles Metro station in Pasadena in which a man tried to throw her into oncoming traffic on the freeway, video shows.

Video of the incident, which was posted on social media, shows the woman being punched and stomped on, and then dragged into a lane on the freeway while cars speed by.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Transit Services Bureau responded about 5:43 a.m. Aug. 7 to a report of an assault at the Allen Metro station, according to a department news release.

Deputies found the woman on the platform, where she said she had been assaulted unprovoked, authorities said.

The woman, who was not identified, was punched multiple times and fell to the ground, where she was assaulted further, video of the incident showed. The man pushed the woman onto the tracks and dragged her over the freeway divider and into a lane on the 210 Freeway.

The woman escaped and got back on the platform; she was hospitalized in stable condition.

A suspect, Juan Pablo Flores, 33, was arrested near Allen Avenue and Villa Street officials said. He was charged with two felonies, one count of attempted murder and one count of mayhem, according to the L.A. County district attorney’s office.

“No one should have to endure such brutality, and everyone deserves to go about their day without fear for their safety,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in the release. “We will not tolerate violence on our transit system and will continue holding those responsible fully accountable for their actions.”

Flores is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 27 in Pasadena. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.