Suspect in La Quinta homicide shoots himself after high-speed chase

A man suspected of killing another man and injuring a woman at a La Quinta home led police on a high-speed chase that ended in Ontario on Thursday, officials said.
Before 9 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 54700 block of Avenida Vallejo for a “death investigation,” according to a tweet by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. A spokesman said a man died at the scene and a woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A person of interest in the homicide investigation then fled, starting a high-speed chase that ended with him shooting himself. The suspect was taken to a hospital.
Later the same day, the house where the homicide occurred caught fire, the sheriff’s department said in a tweet. It was unclear what caused the fire.
A spokesman said he did not have further information at this time.