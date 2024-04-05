Advertisement
California

CHP officer fatally shoots man at Cerritos mall; gunfire prompted shoppers to flee

Law enforcement officers and vehicles at a Cerritos shopping mall.
A California Highway Patrol officer fatally shot a man at Los Cerritos Center on Friday. The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
(KTLA)
By Matt HamiltonStaff Writer 
Share

A California Highway Patrol officer fatally shot a man Friday outside a mall in Cerritos, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. at Los Cerritos Center, a large shopping mall next to the 605 Freeway in southeast Los Angeles County, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The man who was struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Fantom said.

Advertisement

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, and a CHP spokesperson did not provide any information. KTTV reported that the shooting came after a CHP pursuit.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Department were called Friday evening to assist the investigation, but that agency was not involved in the incident, Fantom said.

The sound of gunfire prompted shoppers at Los Cerritos Center to run from stores and into the parking lot, according to video footage posted on social media.

More to Read

California
Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement