Los Angeles — and burn areas throughout the region — brace for rainstorm beginning Monday

Southern California is bracing for the first significant rainstorm to hit the region in nearly a year, beginning Monday and with the heaviest rain expected in some burn areas, forecasters said.

Almost 4 inches of rain is expected in eastern Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County over a 12-hour period from Monday evening through Tuesday morning, forecasters said. The nearly extinguished Thomas fire, which stretches across these two counties, has charred more than 281,000 acres since Dec. 4, making it the largest fire on record in California.

“Unfortunately it’s centered almost exactly where the Thomas fire was,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The best chance for thunderstorms throughout the region will fall on Tuesday.

“The problem with thunderstorms is that they can produce a lot of rain intensely in a small area,” Hoxsie said. “That would be another threat to these burn areas.”

When a fire sweeps through an area, it not only burns the vegetation but damages the soil itself, Hoxsie said. The intense heat makes the soil unable to absorb water the way it normally would.

“It doesn’t soak in the way it should; it runs off,” Hoxsie said. “With that kind of heavy rain, if we’re talking 4 inches in 12 hours, that will cause some problems anywhere. But the biggest concern is those debris flows, because if we get that high amount of rainfall — it’s a double-headed issue. You can get flash flooding periods, and in addition to that you can get the debris flows.”

On Sunday, a helicopter crew placed 50 bales of rice straw around the Ogilvy Ranch north of Montecito in Santa Barbara County, to serve as protective barriers ahead of the storm. This will help keep the silt and debris out of the riparian areas to protect wildlife, including red-legged frogs and arroyo toads, the Los Padres National Forest service said in a Facebook post.

“We’ve really had no recovery time” from the fires, said Tom Stokesberry, a public information officer assigned to the Thomas fire. “We’re definitely recommending that the public not visit the National Forest for the next few days and let this storm pass and see what damage might come of it.”

Meanwhile, downtown L.A. is looking at about an inch of rain over a 12-hour period beginning at midnight Monday, when the storm front will pass through Los Angeles County. The mountains above the San Gabriel Valley is “kind of a secondary hot spot,” where 2 ¼ to 3 inches of rain is expected, Hoxsie said.

There are 172 debris basins throughout the county’s flood control district, with the vast majority in the San Gabriel mountains, said Kerjon Lee, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Department of Public Works. The basins are strategically placed in the mouths of canyons to catch flowing mud and debris.

All but three of the debris basins have been almost completely cleared, Lee said. Workers began preparing the basins in October in anticipation of the storm season.

“We’re preparing the system for that 1% chance that you’re going to have a 100-year storm,” Lee said.

Officials are working to alert residents specifically within the Kagel, Lopez and La Tuna Canyon communities where there is the potential for evacuations, he said.

But fire officials throughout the region are urging residents in burn areas in particular to prepare for potential mudslides ahead of the storm. They said those residents might want to stockpile sandbags as a precaution.

“We’re just encouraging everyone not to wait until it starts raining,” said Margaret Stewart, an L.A. Fire Department spokeswoman.

“Anywhere that’s had a fire in the past five years...has the potential for mud and debris flow,” added Capt. Keith Mora, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Throughout downtown, some of the homeless population said they were unaware of the impending storm.

"My God — I guess the only thing to do is load up my car. Or else we have to start sandbagging,” said Will Mendez, who lives in a homeless encampment under the Fourth Street bridge. “We have plenty of sand here. Maybe we make our own bags out of sheets.”

Diane Morachis, 34, was also caught unaware about the expected deluge.

“I haven’t watched the news in a year. I don’t know anything about any storm,” said Morachis, who lost her job last year at a payment processing company.

“When you end up on the streets, you can’t get attached anymore. Especially to things. Out here, we are degraded every day and our stuff is the least of our worry when it comes to rain,” she said.

Before the ground gets thoroughly muddied, Morachis said she will have to resort to seeking favors from friends.

“There are still some people that I know in my regular life — and I say regular life because being homeless is not normal for me — and those people I’ll have to turn to to ask to stay the night,” she said. “Lucky for us, we’re young. It’s the older homeless people I worry about.”

Lingering showers are expected Wednesday, said Hoxsie, of the National Weather Service.

“Then we can hopefully breathe easier Wednesday afternoon,” Hoxsie said. “That’s if we don’t have hillsides continuing to slide or anything. But the weather itself should be over. The effects might not be over, but the weather should be.”

UPDATES:

2:50 p.m.: This article was updated with comments from county officials and some homeless people living downtown.

2:10 p.m.: This article has been updated with comments from the county’s public works department.

12:35 p.m.: This article has been updated with comments from fire officials.

11:40 a.m.: This article was updated with details from a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

This article was originally published at 8:55 a.m.