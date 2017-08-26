Southern California firefighters headed to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts

Dozens of Los Angeles firefighters have been deployed to Texas to help with search and rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Gulf Coast.

A team of 70 firefighters, 10 members of a support crew and four dogs were activated by FEMA to deploy to Texas, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Across southern Texas, officials had yet to learn the full extent of the damage from the powerful Category 4 storm. Throughout the day, emergency responders combed through the debris of collapsed buildings, broken power poles and uprooted palm trees as heavy rain and lashing winds continued to pound the area.

At least three people were dead in Aransas County, according to Roy Laird, assistant chief with the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department.

The Los Angeles firefighters were expected to board buses and leave from a Sherman Oaks fire station Saturday night, Stewart said.

A search and rescue task force from the San Diego Fire Department also was activated Saturday night and was preparing to travel to Houston, the Department wrote on Facebook.

Another team of firefighters left Irvine for Texas on Friday, the day the hurricane made landfall, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The Southern California teams are three of the state’s eight Urban Search and Rescue task forces, which are specially trained to do searches of collapsed buildings and other confined areas after natural disasters and other emergencies.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson

ALSO

40 inches of rain in Texas? It's happened before

'It was like riding on a boat': How one Texas town weathered Hurricane Harvey

Damage toll from Hurricane Harvey continues to mount as rescue workers strive to reach stranded communities