Teen trapped and injured by boulder in Laguna Beach

A teenager was rescued in Laguna Beach on Wednesday after a boulder fell and possibly severed his right arm while he was below a cliff, authorities said.
About 3:20 p.m., rescuers were called to Emerald Bay, where the 15-year-old was by the rocks in the ocean about 100 feet down the cliff, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito.
Laguna Beach firefighters used airbags to lift the rock and free the boy, who was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center with serious injuries to his arm and leg.
The size of the boulder and what caused it to fall were not immediately clear.