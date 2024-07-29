Advertisement
California

Teen disappears off Huntington Beach after nighttime swim

People gather on the sand in Huntington Beach on Sunday while rescuers search for a missing teenage swimmer.
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Officials continued their search Monday for a teenager who disappeared while swimming in Huntington Beach Sunday night.

Two swimmers went into the water but only one returned, according to Huntington Beach public information officer Jennifer Carey.

The U.S. Coast Guard began searching around 9:45 p.m. for the 15-year-old male, who was last seen near Lifeguard Tower 11, according to Coast Guard public affairs specialist Richard Uranga. The Huntington Beach Fire Department has also assisted in the search.

The missing teenager hasn’t been publicly identified, but Uranga has said that he’s an Orange County resident.

The Coast Guard’s air unit, response boats and patrol have been searching the area. The search is expected to continue until at least the afternoon, Urganda said, when the Coast Guard captain and search-and-rescue coordinator will decide whether the efforts will be suspended.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

