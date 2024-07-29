Teen disappears off Huntington Beach after nighttime swim
Officials continued their search Monday for a teenager who disappeared while swimming in Huntington Beach Sunday night.
Two swimmers went into the water but only one returned, according to Huntington Beach public information officer Jennifer Carey.
The U.S. Coast Guard began searching around 9:45 p.m. for the 15-year-old male, who was last seen near Lifeguard Tower 11, according to Coast Guard public affairs specialist Richard Uranga. The Huntington Beach Fire Department has also assisted in the search.
The missing teenager hasn’t been publicly identified, but Uranga has said that he’s an Orange County resident.
The Coast Guard’s air unit, response boats and patrol have been searching the area. The search is expected to continue until at least the afternoon, Urganda said, when the Coast Guard captain and search-and-rescue coordinator will decide whether the efforts will be suspended.
