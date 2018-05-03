LAPD chief calls for change to controversial retirement program

In 2008, following anecdotal reports of cops and firefighters entering the program and then going on lengthy injury leaves, the City Council approved a quick fix — requiring participants to be on active duty the day they enter the program. That proved easily exploitable, with police and firefighters on injury leave returning to work briefly to sign up for DROP, then going back on leave at nearly twice the pay. In 2016, Garcetti and members of the City Council were presented with an internal report showing that DROP was no longer necessary to retain veteran officers, its stated purpose, and was costing more than had been promised to voters who approved the program in 2001. Instead of demanding reforms, Garcetti and the other elected officials ignored the report.