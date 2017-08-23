Should the LAPD test drones? Police ask the public to weigh in

Should Los Angeles police be allowed to test the use of drones?

The question will be one of many posed Wednesday evening at a series of forums held by the Los Angeles Police Department as it tries to gauge public reaction to its proposal to fly drones during a one-year pilot program.

The meetings, scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m., will be held in four locations: the Westwood Recreation Center; Peck Park Recreation Center in San Pedro; Friendship Auditorium near Griffith Park; and the Marvin Braude San Fernando Valley Constituent Service Center in Van Nuys.

The LAPD’s proposal is still in the early stages — the civilian Police Commission must sign off on both the pilot program and a policy for testing the drones before any are flown.

Drones have been hailed by law enforcement across the country as a valuable technology that could help find missing hikers or monitor armed suspects without jeopardizing the safety of officers. But efforts to deploy the unmanned aircraft have frequently drawn fierce criticism from privacy advocates and police critics for whom the devices stir Orwellian visions of inappropriate — or illegal — surveillance and fears of military-grade, weaponized drones patrolling the skies.

The LAPD first obtained the unmanned aircraft three years ago, when Seattle police unloaded a pair of Draganflyer X6 drones that stirred criticism in that city. The controversy accompanied the drones to L.A.; after public outcry here, the devices were locked away and never flown.

The LAPD destroyed the Draganflyers earlier this month, just before the department revealed it wanted to test different drones as part of the pilot program.

The LAPD envisions flying the drones in a limited number of situations, such as standoffs with hostage-takers or barricaded suspects, bomb scares and shootings in which a gunman is still targeting people. Department officials have said the devices could help gather crucial information as those incidents evolve without putting officers at risk.

Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala said earlier this month that if the LAPD were to fly drones, each use would require the approval of a high-ranking officer and would be documented for later review.

But critics have already pushed back, denouncing any use of drones by the department. At the end of the LAPD’s pitch to the Police Commission earlier this month, opponents leapt to their feet, chanting their dismay.

“Drone-free LAPD, no drones L.A.!” they shouted.

They’ve raised concerns about “mission creep” — that police would quietly expand the use of drones beyond what is first allowed — and that the LAPD could use the drones to surveil innocent people, lawful protesters or residents in minority communities.

“Whenever we hear that a government agency, especially police, [is] interested in acquiring drones, we have lots and lots of concerns,” said Adam Schwartz, a senior lawyer with the San Francisco-based Electronic Freedom Foundation. “If they went forward with it, there needs to be a great deal of safeguards and restraint.”

Those safeguards, Schwartz said, would include a policy specifying the exact situations when the devices could be flown and requiring a high-ranking officer to deploy them. There should also be some sort of paper trail so the public can see when the drones are flown, he said.

Although public feedback and Police Commission’s approval are good, Schwartz added, getting the City Council to consent to any use of drones by the LAPD “is better.”

