Los Angeles police fatally shoot armed suspect in Boyle Heights, forcing closure of Metro Gold Line station

Los Angeles police fatally shot a suspect in Boyle Heights early Saturday, forcing the temporary closure of a Metro Gold Line station, authorities said.

Officers were on patrol near 1st and Soto streets around midnight when they heard gunshots, according to a statement from LAPD.

The officers drove toward the sound of gunfire and encountered a suspect, according to the news release. The shooting occurred when they tried to stop the suspect.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A gun was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

No other details were available about the shooting, which remains under investigation.

The Metro Gold Line was running in both directions, but the station at 1st and Soto streets remained closed at mid-morning Saturday.

