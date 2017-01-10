Traffic police shoot, wound man in downtown L.A.

Los Angeles police shot and wounded a man late Tuesday afternoon during a confrontation downtown, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 4:50 p.m. on Hope Street between 11th and 12th streets, according to LAPD Capt. Andrew Neiman.

Officers from the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division were flagged down by a person and directed toward the man, Neiman said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting or if the man was carrying a weapon.

The man was struck by gunfire from at least one officer, and he was taken to the hospital, Neiman said. His current condition was not released.

No officers were injured.

As police investigated the incident, Hope Street was closed to traffic between 11th and 12th streets.

A preliminary report indicated police were called to the area to respond to a man with a knife, but police could not confirm whether those reports were connected to the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

