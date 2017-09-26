Should video from LAPD body cameras be made public? When? By whom? Police Commission resumes debate

A police watchdog agency is moving closer to resolving a long-running, often-heated debate over whether the Los Angeles Police Department should release video footage from cameras worn by officers and in their patrol cars.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Commission, the civilian panel that oversees the department — and sets its policies — will discuss a new report summarizing feedback from residents and police about whether such recordings should be made public.

The report comes from the Policing Project, a nonprofit organization based at the New York University School of Law, which the Police Commission brought in months ago when it decided to revisit the LAPD’s rules for releasing video after critical incidents such as police shootings.

The department almost never makes such videos public outside of court, a stance that has been heavily criticized, especially after officers began wearing body cameras.

The Police Commission has yet to vote on a policy for releasing LAPD video — or even draft a proposal for further discussion. Though the fundamental question initially driving the debate was whether to make the footage public, conversations since then have shifted toward other issues: When would the recordings be shared? Who would decide to release them? Would there be any exceptions?

Whatever rules the five-person commission settles on will cover recordings captured by body cameras, patrol car cameras or otherwise collected during an investigation.

The debate over whether to release police video intensified after the LAPD began putting body cameras on thousands of officers, a years-long effort that officials have said should be complete at the start of 2018. As more agencies began using the technology, many have grappled with when and how to release footage from those cameras — if at all.

The LAPD has resisted releasing the footage, with Chief Charlie Beck expressing concerns over protecting victims’ privacy and the integrity of criminal or civil investigations. But he, like other police chiefs across the country, has been pressured to reconsider, particularly after high-profile shootings by officers.

That was the case last fall, when Beck released footage captured by a South L.A. surveillance camera that showed 18-year-old Carnell Snell Jr. holding a gun moments before he was fatally shot by police. The chief said he acted out of concern for public safety as well as to correct statements by those who insisted Snell wasn’t carrying a gun.

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather