Friends, relatives of LAX travelers detained by Trump's order welcome their release

As the protest against President Trump's immigration order continued at LAX into early Sunday, some travelers from targeted nations were being released to the relief of family and friends.

Among them was Marzieh Moosavizadeh, 75, who was greeted by her grandson, Siavosh Naji-Talakar, after her detention upon arriving from Iran on Saturday.

Trump's order suspends all refugee entries for 120 days. It also blocks Syrian refugees and bars entry to the U.S. for 90 days for those traveling from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

