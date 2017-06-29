Civil rights lawyers are heading back to LAX as the new version of Trump's travel ban takes effect

Immigrant-rights attorneys plan on heading to Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday afternoon in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to partially reinstate the Trump administration’s travel ban.

Attorneys said they plan on stationing themselves at the airport around 2 p.m. to assess any impact on travelers who are seeking entry into the United States through Customs and Border Protection at LAX.

They will be joined by activists who plan on helping families waiting for family members and information on the ban, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Rob Pedregon, spokesman for the Los Angeles Airport Police Department, said the agency was notified that lawyers planned to set up at the airport Thursday afternoon, but he didn’t know whether demonstrators would be joining them.

“We are expecting there may be some people out here protesting this afternoon… I don’t think it’s going to be anything close to what it was before,” he said, referring to the chaotic rollout of the first travel ban. “We haven’t been told which organizations are going to be here other than lawyers at the ACLU. It could be anything at this point.”

No extra officers were asked to come in Thursday, but a “very large contingency” of officers is always on call to respond to major incidents, he said.

“We’re prepared for anything that can go any further than what’s expected,” he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, he added, a small, peaceful group of about 15 people showed up at the airport to protest the travel ban.

After the ban stalled for several months in federal courts, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed much of the ban to take effect while also applying significant restrictions that will narrow the order’s impact.

With exceptions for people with a “bona fide relationship” to schools, employers, family or other U.S. entities, the ban will block admission of people from six majority-Muslim countries for 90 days as the government evaluates its vetting procedures.

