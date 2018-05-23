3 people found dead in Leimert Park home

Los Angeles police were searching for a person of interest Wednesday morning after the bodies of three people were found in a home in Leimert Park the night before, KTLA reported.
The bodies of two men and a woman were found Tuesday night in a home in the 3900 block of South Bronson Avenue, LAPD Lt. Byron Roberts told KTLA.
"We have someone who is outstanding that we'd like to contact regarding this homicide investigation, and we don't want to release too much information so that they have an alibi or an excuse as to where they were or what they were doing," Roberts told reporters at the scene.
The victims were a man in his 80s, a woman in her 70s and their son, who was in his 60s, NBC reported.
