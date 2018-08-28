Two men accused of selling meth and marijuana from ice cream truck in Long Beach

The side of the white ice cream truck in north Long Beach advertised various frozen treats that ranged from ice cream sandwiches to Popsicles shaped like Spider-Man and SpongeBob SquarePants, but police allege that wasn’t all that was on the menu.
Narcotics detectives allege the truck was being used as a front for drug sales and arrested two men shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of East Artesia Boulevard, said Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.
The details of the investigation that led detectives to the truck were not made clear.
Police said they found marijuana and methamphetamine with a street value between $2,000 and $4,000, a scale, a handgun and plastic storage bags inside the ice cream truck.
George Williams, 57, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He is being held in the Long Beach city jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Monti Ware, 41, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a firearm while selling drugs and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition. He is being held in the city jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.