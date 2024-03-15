2 tons of meth found during drug investigation in Riverside County
Riverside County Sheriff‘s Department investigators and federal agents this week seized two tons of methamphetamine following a drug investigation in Riverside and Los Angeles counties.
Sheriff‘s investigators with assistance from the Homeland Security Investigations and the West Covina Police Department made the discovery Wednesday in an unincorporated area of Riverside County and West Covina after an investigation into the sale and transportation of methamphetamine, according to a department statement.
The investigation, the statement read in part, led to the seizure of 4,038 pounds of methamphetamine. A photo of the drugs seized showed clear Ziploc bags and pink bags filled with drugs on the ground and stacked on cardboard boxes.
The seizure, however, was not the largest. In Houston, Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, announced last month the discovery of 6½ tons of methamphetamine that smugglers tried to bring into the Eagle Pass Port. The agency said the amount of meth uncovered was “the largest ever encountered by law enforcement in a single trafficking attempt at a port of entry and is valued at more than $117 million.”
Further details of the Riverside County investigation and drug bust were not provided and a spokesman for the sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
