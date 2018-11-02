Advertisement

Long Beach doctor pleads no contest to distributing porn to a minor

Brittny Mejia
By
Nov 01, 2018 | 5:10 PM
Jonathon Ellis, 35, of Long Beach was arrested in April after Los Angeles police officers said he sent lewd images to an undercover officer posing as a teenage girl. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A Long Beach doctor pleaded no contest Thursday to one felony count of distributing pornography to a minor, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

A Superior Court judge ordered Jonathon Ellis to register for life as a sex offender and sentenced him to five years of formal felony probation, according to the district attorney’s office.

In April, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit arrested Ellis, 35, after they said he sent a lewd photograph to an undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old girl on the internet.

Ellis studied medicine in Henderson, Nev., and is a resident physician in Long Beach, the LAPD said earlier this year.

Under the plea agreement, Ellis must serve 90 days in county jail and attend 52 weeks of sex offender counseling, according to the district attorney’s office.

