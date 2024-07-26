Fresno County man sentenced to 29 years for sexually assaulting children, dog

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting multiple children and a dog, the Fresno County district attorney’s office said Friday.

Gage Mason pleaded guilty to all counts and “aggravating factors” against him on June 5, according to the district attorney’s office. He will be required to register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office launched its investigation into Mason after he was arrested in April 2023, after receiving a report of sexual assaults against minors.

Investigators learned that he had also performed a sexual act with a dog, the Sheriff’s Department said at the time. Detectives determined the acts had taken place over a period of years, the department said.

At the time of his arrest last year, Mason was 18 and living in Clovis.