Man arrested in alleged sexual assaults of four women in Long Beach

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting four women in attacks that began in July, the Long Beach Police Department said.
Authorities say Isaiah Elijah Andino lured three of the women online. After meeting them at a designated location in Long Beach, Andino drove the women to an alley, threatened them at gunpoint and sexually assaulted them, police said.
Andino is suspected of forcing a fourth victim into his car at gunpoint. That incident was reported near a liquor store in Inglewood. After forcing the woman into his car, police say Andino drove her to an alley in Long Beach, sexually assaulted her, then let her out and drove away.
The previous attacks occurred July 5, July 22 and Aug. 1, officials said, with the latest assault reported on Tuesday.
Andino was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and oral copulation by force or injury. He’s being held at Long Beach City Jail without bail.
The four women who reported the attacks are between the ages of 18 and 22, police said.
Investigators think there may be other victims and are hoping they will come forward. Anyone with information can call (562) 435-6711.