Armed woman fatally shot by police in Long Beach

An armed woman was fatally shot by police, authorities said Thursday.

Long Beach Police officers responded to a call of a person with a gun and shots fired around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday near Studebaker Road and Spring Street. When they arrived, they encountered the armed woman and a male victim, who police said knew each other. That’s when the shooting occurred, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted officers to open fire.

The woman died at the scene and no other injuries were reported, said Marlene Arrona, spokeswoman for the Long Beach Police Department. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

A portion of Studebaker Road, between Spring Street and Wardlow Road, will be closed while police continue their investigation.

