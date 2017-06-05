L.A. firefighter dies after falling off ladder during training exercise

A Los Angeles firefighter died Monday morning, two days after he fell from an aerial ladder during a training exercise in downtown L.A.

The Los Angeles Fire Department announced Kelly Wong’s death on Twitter in a written statement.

The 29-year-old firefighter was participating in an exercise Saturday morning in the 300 block of South Main Street.

Wong was immediately taken to a trauma hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

“Despite the heroic efforts of doctors and nurses at the hospital, firefighter Wong succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning,” the fire department said in a statement.

Wong had been a firefighter with the department for two years and was assigned to Station 92 in Rancho Park.

He was set to transfer to Station 9, which serves the skid row neighborhood and downtown L.A.

Wong was working at the station at the time of his fall.

“It is always a tragedy to lose one of our own, especially an accomplished individual who was still at the beginning of what was certainly going to be a promising career,” Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said in the statement.

Wong graduated from the fire department’s academy in 2015 with top academic honors

He is survived by his wife, Danielle, his infant son, Colton, his mother and extended family.

The fire department is investigating his death.

