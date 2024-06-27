Advertisement
California

Oakland firefighter drowned off a San Diego beach

A man in uniform with a badge holds up certificate.
“The Oakland Fire Department Mourns the Loss of our brother, 25 year old Firefighter-Paramedic Caeden Laffan, who passed away unexpectedly early this morning in San Diego,” the agency posted on the social media site X.
(Oakland Fire Department)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 
The Oakland Fire Department is mourning the death of one of its firefighter paramedics, who reportedly drowned Thursday morning at Pacific Beach in San Diego.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, the San Diego Police Department responded to a call from the mother of a missing swimmer at Pacific Beach near Crystal Pier, city spokesman José Ysea told The Times.

Lifeguards and law enforcement searched the area for two hours for the missing man, Caeden Laffan, 25.

Shortly before 5 .m., Laffan’s body was found in the sand just north of the pier, Ysea said.

According to the city of San Diego, Laffan was on vacation with family i to attend the California Firefighter Summer Games. He had reportedly gone swimming alone.

Ysea said Laffan’s body was taken to the lifeguard tower and later to the medical examiner’s office.

Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington was notified of Laffan’s death by the chief of the San Diego Fire Department.

Details of what led to Laffan’s death are “still being pieced together,” according to a news release by the Oakland Fire Department.

“At this time, and according to authorities and responding medical personnel, drowning appears to be the cause of death,” according to the Oakland’s statement.

Covington said Laffan was a young, enthusiastic member of the department, “with a bright future ahead of him.”

“Our hearts go out to the entire Laffan family, and all who know him, worked with him, and loved him,” he said.

Laffan’s father, Oakland Fire Department Assistant Chief Sean Laffan, died in the line of duty at the age of 42 in November 2020.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

