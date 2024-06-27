Oakland firefighter drowned off a San Diego beach
The Oakland Fire Department is mourning the death of one of its firefighter paramedics, who reportedly drowned Thursday morning at Pacific Beach in San Diego.
Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, the San Diego Police Department responded to a call from the mother of a missing swimmer at Pacific Beach near Crystal Pier, city spokesman José Ysea told The Times.
Lifeguards and law enforcement searched the area for two hours for the missing man, Caeden Laffan, 25.
Shortly before 5 .m., Laffan’s body was found in the sand just north of the pier, Ysea said.
Three friends drove from California to Mexico for a surfing trip. Then they disappeared
Two Australian brothers and their American friend are missing after they visited Mexico’s Baja California for a surfing trip.
According to the city of San Diego, Laffan was on vacation with family i to attend the California Firefighter Summer Games. He had reportedly gone swimming alone.
Ysea said Laffan’s body was taken to the lifeguard tower and later to the medical examiner’s office.
Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington was notified of Laffan’s death by the chief of the San Diego Fire Department.
Details of what led to Laffan’s death are “still being pieced together,” according to a news release by the Oakland Fire Department.
“At this time, and according to authorities and responding medical personnel, drowning appears to be the cause of death,” according to the Oakland’s statement.
A windsurfer became stranded on a remote Santa Cruz County beach. But he was able to spell ‘HELP’ with rocks, leading to his rescue.
Covington said Laffan was a young, enthusiastic member of the department, “with a bright future ahead of him.”
“Our hearts go out to the entire Laffan family, and all who know him, worked with him, and loved him,” he said.
Laffan’s father, Oakland Fire Department Assistant Chief Sean Laffan, died in the line of duty at the age of 42 in November 2020.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.