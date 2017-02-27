Mostly clear skies expected across L.A. this week

Angelenos will see mostly clear skies this week, with rain expected to fall farther south in the San Diego area, forecasters said Monday.

Rain moved into Southern California on Sunday, although it was decidedly lighter than that produced by recent storms. Going into the week, Monday is expected to be the most cloudy day, with a 30% chance of showers, said David Sweet, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard. The forecast’s high temperatures are in the mid-50s to around 60, he said.

“Today will be cloudy and starting tomorrow it should clear up,” Sweet said.

Tuesday is expected to begin with partly cloudy skies, then turn sunny in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. From Wednesday through Friday, the forecast calls for clear skies with a warming trend and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Over the weekend, it’ll cool down a bit with highs in the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland, Sweet said.

