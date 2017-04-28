Toppled trees, power outages and memes: #LAwind is trending on Twitter

Powerful winds stoked a house fire, knocked down trees and shut off power to thousands of Los Angeles residents overnight as forecasters warned gusts would continue Friday.

Wild winds caused havoc across the county and fueled a blaze inside a converted garage in Exposition Park.

The strong winds will continue through Friday and Saturday, forecasters said. Gusts could range from 45 to 65 mph in the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountains.

Angelenos decided to have fun with it. Now #LAwind is trending on Twitter.

These powerful gusts technically aren’t Santa Ana winds. But forecasters said L.A. can expect Santa Ana winds Friday night through early Saturday.

