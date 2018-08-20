Lyft driver shot in the head in apparent road rage shooting, police say

A Lyft driver was shot in the head early Sunday in an apparent road rage shooting in Glassell Park, police said.
About 5 a.m., the driver picked up two passengers at Avenue 40 and Eagle Rock Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Sgt. Roberto Alaniz. As he pulled away, a second driver pulled up next to him and the pair began arguing, he said.
Moments later, the second driver opened fire, Alaniz said.
The Lyft driver’s car then crashed into a fire hydrant as the shooter fled in a “dark, Toyota-type car,” Alaniz said. A suspect description was not immediately available.
The two passengers ducked in the back seat and were not injured, Alaniz said. He did not have details about the nature of the drivers’ argument.
The Lyft driver was taken to a hospital, where he had surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his brain.
“Looks like he’s going to be OK,” Alaniz said.