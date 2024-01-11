2 injured after their Mercedes is shot at on 60 Freeway

An investigation is underway after two men were injured after unknown assailants shot at their Mercedes-Benz as they drove on freeways in Los Angeles.

The men were driving on the 60 Freeway near Paramount Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday when a dark-colored sedan pulled up alongside their car and “numerous shots” were fired at them, according to a police report.

The victims continued driving and pulled over near the Balboa Boulevard exit of the 101 Freeway to call police.

CHP Sgt. Jon Relles told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that one of the victims had a graze wound to his ankle. The other victim’s injuries were minor, but police did not specify what they were.

Relles told the outlet that the incident began off the 10 Freeway near Del Mar Avenue, when the assailants tried to corner the victims.

According to KTLA, three men in ski masks got out of their cars, but the driver of the Mercedes was able to get away and get onto the 60 Freeway, where the shooting occurred.

Relles said the incident may have been an attempted carjacking.

The assailants were driving a Mercedes-Benz and a Lexus, Relles told KTLA.