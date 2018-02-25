Hundreds of Malibu students and their families march against gun violence, call for stricter gun control laws

Hundreds of Malibu High School students and their families participated in a march and a rally on Sunday calling for stricter gun control laws.
The Call to Action March at Zuma Beach was prompted by the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14 that took the lives of 17 students and school personnel and wounded 16 others.
The shootings reignited a national debate on gun laws, particularly over the accessibility of semi-automatic weapons like the kind used in Florida. The 19-year-old suspect, a former student at the school, had legally bought his AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and ammunition magazines.
Many in the crowd Saturday waved signs that said "Enough is Enough," "No Guns" and "Never Again." The students marched from the beach to Malibu High School, where several spoke out against gun violence and called on local, state and federal leaders to take action.
Survivors of the Florida shooting are organizing a "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C., on March 24, and are expecting up to 500,000 people to attend. Similar marches are planned in cities around the country.