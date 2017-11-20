San Pedro man accused of making death threats in racist voicemail to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters

A San Pedro man threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters in a voicemail filled with racist and anti-gay slurs after he became angered over her criticisms of President Trump, according to court documents.

Anthony Scott Lloyd, 44, was indicted late last week on a charge of threatening to kill Waters in a voicemail left at her Washington, D.C., office last month, prosecutors said. Lloyd, who was arrested Nov. 9, remains free in lieu of $20,000 bail.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lloyd became angered while listening to talk radio on Oct. 22 when he heard a report involving Waters making disparaging comments about Trump.

“If you continue to make threats toward the president, you’re going to wind up dead, Maxine, ’cause we’ll kill you,” Lloyd said in the voicemail, according to the affidavit.

He also used the N-word to refer to Waters and an anti-gay slur in the voicemail, according to the affidavit.

One of Waters’ staff members contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, which contacted the FBI.

An FBI agent interviewed Lloyd in San Pedro, where he lives with his grandmother, and he admitted to leaving the voicemail but swore he had no intent to actually harm Waters, according to the affidavit.

Lloyd identified himself as a “pro-president supporter” during the interview. Waters has been one of Trump’s fiercest critics on Capitol Hill.

If convicted, Lloyd faces up to 10 years in federal prison. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 7.

A call to a representative for Waters was not immediately returned. It was not clear if Lloyd had hired an attorney.

CAPTION President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. CAPTION President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. President Trump regrets his effort in three UCLA basketball players' release from China’s custody. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has long surrounded himself with powerful friends. Homicides in Harvard Park nearly tripled in 2016 . Zimbabwe’s president was expected to resign Sunday after the ruling party fired him. CAPTION An obituary for Charles Manson, dead at 83. An obituary for Charles Manson, dead at 83. CAPTION A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. A gunman killed four people and injured at least 10 during a rampage through rural Rancho Tehama.UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. President Trump met with the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Congress he did not lie about the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. Cinefamily will shut down permanently in the wake of a scandal. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. CAPTION Sen. Al Franken apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of sexual harassment, House Republicans approved their sweeping tax-cut package Thursday, Sarah Silverman broke her silence on longtime friend Louis C.K. on Thursday, and UCLA is a 16-point underdog against No. 11 USC on Saturday. Sen. Al Franken apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of sexual harassment, House Republicans approved their sweeping tax-cut package Thursday, Sarah Silverman broke her silence on longtime friend Louis C.K. on Thursday, and UCLA is a 16-point underdog against No. 11 USC on Saturday. CAPTION UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. A 37-year-old man was convicted of murder in the torture death of his girlfriend's 8-year-old son. Concert promoter Goldenvoice is ending its partnership with FYF Festival founder Sean Carlson. UCLA basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended indefinitely. Roy Moore's legal team disputes that he signed the high school yearbook of a woman accusing him of sexual assault. A 37-year-old man was convicted of murder in the torture death of his girlfriend's 8-year-old son. Concert promoter Goldenvoice is ending its partnership with FYF Festival founder Sean Carlson.

james.queally@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.