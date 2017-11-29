L.A. Now California: This just in
Burglars snag luggage, accessories from home of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Luggage, sunglasses and accessories are missing from boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s mansion following a burglary at his Beverly Hills home, police said.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said it is investigating the burglary, which was reported Tuesday afternoon. The theft occurred sometime between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.

The boxing champ purchased the French modern-style home for $25.5 million in September.

Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department Detective Bureau at (310) 285-2158.

