Encino neighborhood hit by burglars for at least the third time this month

Police responded Wednesday night to reports of a break-in at a home in Encino — at least the third such incident in the same neighborhood this month.

A mother and a daughter arriving home around 10 p.m. Wednesday found shattered glass and two men inside their residence, CBS News and Fox 11 reported.

After running back to their car, the pair called 911. The suspects fled before the family could get a description, the news stations said.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes confirmed Friday that police were investigating a burglary involving two male suspects at that home, located in the 5000 block of Rubio Avenue. Cervantes said property was taken, but she did not have other details.

Several burglaries have been reported in the same neighborhood this month.

A home in the 4900 block of Edgerton Avenue, less than a mile away, may have been targeted twice: once on July 11 and again on July 15.

The LAPD confirmed that officers responded to incidents at the home on both dates, but said a burglary report was taken only on the second occasion.

In the first incident, two children and a babysitter were in the home when three people broke through a sliding door near midnight, CBS News reported.

On July 15, three male suspects entered the home, but it’s unclear if any property was taken, Cervantes said.

Los Angeles rapper Blxst posted on Instagram last week that his Encino home had also been targeted by burglars while his children were inside — although he himself was out of town. The post included security footage showing three men breaking into the house.

That incident was reported at around 2:47 a.m. on July 16, according to the LAPD.

No injuries were reported, though some residents told reporters that the incidents have left them shaken.