Mesa College sexual assault suspect turns himself in to police, officials say

A Mesa College student suspected of sexually assaulting a female student on campus Friday afternoon has turned himself in to police, a district official said.
The man and woman knew each other, and he became aware that his description was being distributed as a warning to other students, said Jack Beresford, a spokesman for the San Diego Community College District.
The suspect went to the campus police station about 10 p.m. Friday to surrender, Beresford said. He was jailed on suspicion of assault with intent to commit a sexual act, Beresford said.
The man's name was not released. Beresford said the assault suspect was turned over to San Diego police for investigation.
The female student told school police that she was walking with the male student from the SB building to a grassy area around the Learning Resource Center. She reported that he tried to pin her down and place his hand down her pants and under her shirt.
She pushed him away and left. He was last seen walking toward the I-400 building.
The female student called police about 1:30 p.m.
Police searched the area and sent out an email alert to students and faculty.