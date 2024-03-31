Advertisement
California

Oxnard personal trainer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of student

By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
A 40-year-old Oxnard man who trains high school athletes throughout Ventura County has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a student, police said.

Oxnard police arrested Keith Dudley on Wednesday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student at Moorpark High School, the police department said in a news release.

“At this time, there is no indication that any of these acts occurred on school grounds or at any school-sanctioned events,” police said in the statement.

Dudley was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, according to police. He was booked at a Ventura County jail where he was released on a $20,000 bail, according to police. His first court date is scheduled for April 11.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any similar incidents involving Dudley is asked to contact Det. Juan Morales at (805) 385-3922.

California
Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times who writes about L.A. County government, with a focus on the county’s mental health treatment system. Previously, Cosgrove worked at the Oklahoman, where they wrote extensively about the state’s mental health and substance use treatment system. They are a graduate of Oklahoma State University and have a master of legal studies degree from UCLA School of Law.

