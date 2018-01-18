Authorities ask for help in search for missing 10-year-old girl

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding Cynthia Wheeler-Villanueva, a 10-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Cynthia is about 5 feet 1 and weighs 105 pounds. She was last seen on Jan. 9 at 12:30 p.m. leaving her school in the 7500 block of Emerson Place in Rosemead, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement. Her brown hair was in a bun and she was wearing a blue jacket, jeans and black-and-pink shoes.

Police believe Cynthia ran away from Maryvale Girls Home in Rosemead.

Maryvale operates a residential treatment program for girls ages 13-18 who have been removed from their homes by the Department of Children and Family Services. It also functions as a short-term emergency placement center for girls and boys ages 6-12, according to the facility’s website.

Anyone with information can call Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Temple Station at (626) 292-3312 or (626) 285-7171.

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.