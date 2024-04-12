Search continues for missing Sacramento woman after her phone is found at LAX

Police are continuing their search for a 23-year-old woman from Sacramento who was last seen in Los Angeles and whose phone was found at L.A. International Airport.

Noelle Lynch, 23, was last seen leaving an apartment building in the 900 block of East Redondo Boulevard in Inglewood on April 3 around 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. She was described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes and weighing approximately 125 pounds.

Her father told the news outlet SF Gate that Lynch is a Sacramento State University student, but that she drove to Los Angeles on April 1 in a “difficult state of mind.” The family didn’t know where she was going when she left their home in the Sacramento area appearing upset, but the following day she was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles, her father Mark Lynch said. Her car was totaled.

The family booked Lynch a hotel room near LAX and her mother was set to drive to Los Angeles to get her. Noelle spoke to her mother from a stranger’s phone on April 3 and was “mostly not making sense,” Mark Lynch told SF Gate. That was the last time her family heard from Lynch.

Police said she was last seen walking away from the apartment building in Inglewood and did not have anything with her. But her mother later found her belongings, including a backpack, at the same building. Police said Lynch “may not be able to identify herself.”

Lynch was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, green sweatpants with a military logo and white sneakers. Her family said they found her phone at a Southwest Arilines ticket counter at LAX, but are unsure if she boarded a flight.