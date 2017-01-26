Missing Porsche belonging to slain renowned professional hairdresser is recovered

Investigators have recovered the missing Porsche of a hairdresser who was found stabbed and beaten outside his Woodland Hills home.

Few details were released about the black 2008 Porsche Carrera or when and where it was found. Detectives are still investigating Fabio Sementilli’s death, Officer Irma Mota, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said Thursday.

The 49-year-old Coty Inc. executive was found about 5 p.m. Monday on the patio of his home in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road, according to police. He had “injuries to his face and significant blood,” said Officer Liliana Preciado, an LAPD spokeswoman.

When authorities arrived, he was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Preciado said. Sementilli suffered numerous stab wounds to his neck and upper torso, police said.

While investigating Sementilli’s death, police discovered his Porsche was missing.

Sementilli, who was Canadian born, was a vice president of education for the cosmetics giant Coty, according to Modern Salon magazine.

“Sementilli mentored tens of thousands of hairdressers with a hands-on approach either on a one-to-one basis or on a grander scale,” Modern Salon wrote.

On Wednesday, Mirella Rota Sementilli said on Facebook that her brother had a “profound existence” that affected family, colleagues, friends and the beauty industry.

“You left behind precious memories that we will forever hold close to our hearts,” she wrote. “I will never accept the suffering they put you through because being your older sister meant experiencing all your pain with you. I'm so hurt and I hope you will give me strength and guidance to live the life you were so proud of.”

Sementilli posted a photograph of his 1987 hairstylist certification on Facebook on Friday in celebration of his 30 years of work in the field.

“[Thirty years] ago today I received my hairstylist certification and my professional career started with optimism, an immigrant family work ethic with no pedigree in hairdressing to speak of but I had a strong conviction with hopes and dreams,” he wrote.

