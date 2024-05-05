2 men found dead in hillside cave hollowed out by humans

Two men were found dead Sunday morning in a “human-dug” cave in a Northridge hillside, officials said.

The hollowed-out space was about 2 or 3 feet high. There is no foul play suspected in the men’s deaths at this time, said LAPD spokesperson Tony Im.

An unknown white powder was found lying near the bodies, which spurred the Los Angeles Fire Department to call out a hazardous-materials team. An urban search and rescue team also was summoned to the site to determine whether the hillside where the cave was dug needed shoring up. It didn’t.

The makeshift cave sits near a homeless encampment.

No further information was available at this time.