Mother charged with attempted murder in stabbing of 6-month-old daughter

A Los Angeles mother was charged Thursday with deliberately burning her 6-month-old daughter and stabbing the baby in the chest with scissors, authorities said.

Maria Mendez, 39, faces two counts each of attempted murder and child abuse as well as one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

If convicted, Mendez faces up to life in state prison.

The incident occurred Tuesday at the family’s University Park home, police said. Authorities alleged Mendez and her husband got into a dispute, and at some point, Mendez stabbed the baby with scissors.

When her husband managed to pull the baby girl away from Mendez, she threatened to stab him too, prosecutors said.

Her husband was able to run outside with the wounded girl, named Betzabel. The baby is expected to survive.

Deputy Dist. Atty. Miji Vellakkatel also alleged that Mendez intentionally burned the child Monday. The circumstances of that incident were not immediately available.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division.

Mendez is scheduled to be arraigned April 12 and remains in jail in lieu of $2-million bail.

Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Caption 90 seconds: 4 stories you can't miss Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Trump has proposed dramatic cuts in his budget blueprint. Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca was found guilty of obstructing justice. A federal judge in Hawaii has blocked Trump's revised travel ban. Rex Tillerson is on his first trip to Asia as secretary of State. Caption Family members wait for release of Andrew Leander Wilson after 32 years of incarceration Andrew Leander Wilson's daughter and granddaughter wait for his release after a judge throws out his decades-old murder conviction. Andrew Leander Wilson's daughter and granddaughter wait for his release after a judge throws out his decades-old murder conviction. Caption Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca found guilty of obstruction of justice Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca speaks with reporters after he was found guilty of obstructing a federal investigation into abuses in county jails and lying to cover up the interference. (Video by Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca speaks with reporters after he was found guilty of obstructing a federal investigation into abuses in county jails and lying to cover up the interference. (Video by Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Caption Andrew Leander Wilson Release Andrew Leander Wilson will be released from custody after serving 32-years for a murder he said he didn't commit. Loyola Law School's Project For The Innocent argued on his behalf and today an LA Superior Court granted a request to vacate his conviction. Andrew Leander Wilson will be released from custody after serving 32-years for a murder he said he didn't commit. Loyola Law School's Project For The Innocent argued on his behalf and today an LA Superior Court granted a request to vacate his conviction. Caption President Trump's budget calls for deep cuts The Trump administration proposes dramatic cuts to the State, health and education departments while ramping up defense spending and $4 billion for construction of a border wall. The Trump administration proposes dramatic cuts to the State, health and education departments while ramping up defense spending and $4 billion for construction of a border wall.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @lacrimes