Gunfire report triggers lockdown at Moreno Valley Mall

A report of gunfire outside a Victoria's Secret store triggered a lockdown of the Moreno Valley Mall for several hours Thursday.
No victims were located at the mall and nobody was taken into custody, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Riverside County sheriff's deputies responded to the Moreno Valley Mall after receiving reports of gunshots about 11:40 a.m., Deputy Mike Vasquez said.
The mall was put on lockdown as deputies searched the property for any suspects, weapons or victims, officials said.
As of 1 p.m., No one had been taken into custody, no gun was found and no one appeared injured, Vasquez said.
The lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m.
A woman who answered the phone at the mall's Victoria's Secret store said a fight broke out in front of the store and one of the participants fired a gun. The woman identified herself as an employee but did not give her name.
UPDATES:
2:50 p.m.: This article was updated with the end of the lockdown.
1:25 p.m.: This article was updated with comments from Deputy Mike Vasquez.
1:05 p.m.: This article was updated with comments from a person contacted at the mall's Victoria's Secret store.
This article was originally published at 12:40 p.m.